This is an exciting opportunity for a talented PhD or MSc in the life sciences sector to get their foot in the door in medical communications- a multi-faceted and progressive industry.

You will be part of a global agency with a boutique culture. This agency has broad ranging capabilities- but their sweet spots lie in launch activities, helping their clients maintain a sustained leadership in their market through exceptional ongoing communications strategy, and portfolio level leadership across the vast range of therapy areas.

Therefore you will be working on high profile, life changing accounts. This is a medical education agency with a difference- while my client is high science and with impeccable standards underpinned by exceptional process- they have unmatched creativity. Producing data through insight driven scientific storytelling- executed in exciting and interactive ways they use best in class in-house capability in digital, animation, film and experiential marketing to drive campaigns that are compelling, memorable and encourage people to act.

To apply for this role you will need a PhD or MSc in a life science degree and a covering letter explaining why you would like to work in medical communications and as a medical writer.