This is one of London’s most respected and happiest healthcare PR teams. With a stable and long running tenure of senior management, they are looking for an inspiring industry veteran to join this impressive roster of healthcare PR leaders.

Regular winners of some of the most coveted awards in the industry- they realise there’s a lot more to a great team than awards and champion excellence in everything from training and development to living and breathing diversity and inclusion- and doing a mix of big pharma and third party work to put patient care at the heart of their work.

For many who work here being part of this team has been a huge career highlight- working with some of the most high profile patient advocacy groups and charities in the world and intersecting with pharma in campaigns where R&D, public health and science create rewarding and impactful work.

You will have previous experience of working in a senior leadership role in a global healthcare PR agency. You will have hands on experience of managing large accounts but also of growing business and making strategic decisions around the future and health of the team. You will be responsible for nurturing and supporting your team. You will have empathy and instil in your team the values of integrity, passion and inclusivity that this agency lives by.