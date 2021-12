This is an exciting first step into the fast paced, rewarding and forever evolving world of healthcare PR. The skills you learn in this role will have a massive impact on the path you take and this is the agency to offer the training, support and amazing client work to support you in that. Our client is one of the last remaining established, award winning healthcare PR agencies that is proud to be an independent, standalone owner managed agency. The founders of this agency are hands on, supportive and inspiring- you will be learning from some of the best.

The work is geared towards driving behaviour change to better patient lives- be that through HCP education, public awareness campaigns, social media and patient activation and internal and corporate communications.

To qualify for this role you need a Life Science degree and passion for a career in science communications. When applying please provide a cover letter with a rationale for your interest in this role and career.