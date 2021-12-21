A very well established of healthcare advertising agencies is looking for a talented medical writer, if you want to do more creative work then this is the role for you. This agency is ever evolving, and very innovative, the brands they work on include HIV, rare diseases, blood glucose management, opioid dependency, botox, oncology and much more. Your role will be to produce outstanding medically accurate, campaign materials that reflects the client’s brand strategy

The Agency:

- Award winning creative content, they have access to industry leading resources as they are very well established

- They have gained a lot of new business after having an incredibly busy year making this the best time to join

- Welcoming work environment full of staff who have a passion for maintaining a fun and supportive workspace

- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time

The Medical Writer:

- You will be writing, exciting and scientifically accurate copy

- You will develop a great understanding of client’s goals in disease area, brand and brand strategy, processes, and the pharmaceutical industry

- You will mentor and support junior members of the team



You:

- Demonstrate a passion for creativity and generating new ideas

- A problem solver always seeking ways to offer solutions to improve agency processes

- Excellent understanding of relevant UK and international code- eg ABPI

- At least one year’s healthcare communications agency experience

- Excellent writing, proof reading and QC skills

