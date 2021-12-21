A well-established healthcare advertising agency is looking for an account director, whether you are a senior account manager ready for promotion or an account director looking to take on more creative work this is the role for you. This agency is ever evolving, and very innovative, the brands they have worked on include HIV, rare diseases, blood glucose management, opioid dependency, botox, oncology and much more

The Agency:

- Award winning, multichannel, healthcare advertising agency, famous for its creativity

- Produces a vast array of marketing and advertising materials, from traditional print and TV through to iPad Apps, virtual reality, CD roms, interactive training, websites, detail aids, websites, and videos

- Regularly pushing themselves to the limits to find cutting edge, new approaches to solve their clients’ problems and promote the latest medicines, healthcare products and services

The Account Director:

- You will be responsible for the day-to-day direction of the account

- You will shape and develop client relationships

- You will be on global and high performing accounts delivering strategic consultancy and creative development from conception to execution

- You will have the desire to be a future leader within the Account management department and agency

You:

- Significant experience working at a healthcare communications/ healthcare advertising agency having operated at senior account manager level or equivalent

- Have a passion for creative and innovative work

- Able to motivate and mentor staff as an excellent team played

- Demonstrate a strong interest in healthcare, wellness, and beauty

