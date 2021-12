This is one of the UK’s most interesting and imaginative medical communications teams. Taking deep rooted science and creating compelling creative communications plans is their niche and they are proud of their culture, work and vision.

They have an exceptional raft of capabilities- including scientific and client services, a growing insights team both primary and secondary, creative, and a new and growing planning team.

Scientific strategy especially where it ties in with behavioural science is critical to their success and uniqueness as an agency. As this team is part of a wider, multi-disciplinary agency there is further scope to collaborate with the agency’s central behavioural science team.

If you are passionate about medical communications and science but want to work on accounts that are creative, interactive and engaging, this could be the agency for you. You must have a planning background and work as a strategist in a healthcare advertising or med comms agency.

Apart from unique medical communications accounts with a creative twist- this agency offers one of the nicest, most fluid creative team of thinkers and wonderful working culture. My client hires ahead of the curve to ensure the best work life balance, output and growth for their team.