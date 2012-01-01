Progressive and rewarding opportunity to join one of London’s most buoyant and exciting project management teams in healthcare advertising. My client is an award winning global agency with a close knit and supportive culture.

Project Managers at this agency are pivotal to their success- they work closely with client services in ensuring projects are delivered on time, to budget and client specifications while account management focus on clients. While this is a client facing role the focus is on the project delivery of the accounts and collaborating closely with other departments to maintain flawless execution.

You will already have healthcare advertising experience and project management credentials- ideally with qualifications and project management tools and methodologies under your belt. This is a well resourced team and you will manage and delegate to project coordinators as well – so this is a supported, vibrant and team orientated role.

To apply you must have agency experience in healthcare.

