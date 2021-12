My client is one of London’s long established and visionary healthcare advertising agencies. With one of the nicest and most relaxed, supportive teams in the UK they are looking for a talented Senior Science Writer to join their scientific team.

Reporting to an inspiring and nurturing Scientific Director this role will see you ensuring scientific rigour on multi-channel marketing campaigns for high profile pharmaceutical brands.

You will demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and have a thorough understanding of the therapy areas and present scientific data in a cogent and clear manner.

Working closely with multiple departments including creative writers, digital and client services- you will produce synergistic creative campaigns that are compelling and scientifically robust.

You can come from a medical education or advertising agency but must understanding pharmaceutical marketing and have a passion for promotional and creative campaigns in the science space. In return you will work in a progressive and reputable agency- in a flexible and supportive environment- and get to collaborate with fantastic, talented peers.