This is a fantastic opportunity to join a well-established yet rapidly growing and successful med comms agency in Buckinghamshire.

With a talented team of scientific and client services, this agency has decades of experience doing award winning work with leading global pharmaceutical companies. This is a rewarding and varied role including compliance management of a number of digital and meetings materials, slides, speaker briefings, webinars, web sites, as well as mentoring and management of junior editors.

This is a growing team so lots of scope to shine and also have an impact on the future of the team and this aspect for the agency.

Previous medical education agency experience as an editor is required for this role.