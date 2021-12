This is one of the biggest healthcare communications agencies in the world. With best in class capabilities in market access, evidence and patient engagement, medical education, omnichannel and digital communications, and advertising- they are an unparalleled powerhouse of integration and creativity.

Their healthcare advertising team is a long established one with decades of experience- so there is a good chance to work on established, heritage clients as well as new ones. The work is a fun as well as high science mix of corporate and internal communications, launch activities on high profile pharmaceutical brands, and OTC. Therefore you will have the exciting opportunity to flex your scientific as well as creative knowledge.

This is a talented and enthusiastic team- and you will be expected to lead by example but also nurture and enjoy the culture of this close knit team.

This is a unique global agency with a powerful international profile that is still boutique and family run in its culture- a people first agency where success and empathy go hand in hand. They are proud of being big but not corporate. Previous healthcare advertising agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager Level is required for this role.