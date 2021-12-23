Due to continued growth, a leading medical communications agency is seeking an Account Director to join their London offices. Our client provides a full complement of medical communications services to their pharma, biotech and medical organisations. They work on global accounts across publications, medical affairs and digital marketing over a diverse range of therapy areas including nephrology, rheumatology, immunology, respiratory and neuroscience.

You will partner the Scientific Director in the London office to proactively work with clients and internal teams in other locations to oversee the delivery of a range of communications projects. Using your project management skills and scientific expertise you will deliver a range of scientific services to clients, including scientific and strategic consultation, publications planning for new and existing drug therapies, satellite symposia, international conferences and medical education projects in both web and multimedia formats. You will be responsible for maintaining and developing excellent client relations and ensuring their communications aims are met.

In addition to a competitive salary and benefits package including pension, healthcare, bonus and 25 days holidays they are known for their friendly and informal working environment. They also offer excellent opportunities for career and personal development along with the flexibility of some homeworking.

To be considered for this role, you will have significant experience of running an account team in a medical communications agency and will also be resident in the UK within a commutable distance of London.

Responsibilities:

- Contributes to the development of strategic and tactical marketing activities

- Ensures the overall delivery and implementation of projects to the highest quality, in line with the project brief and the allocated budget

- Monitors and manages the team to ensure delivery of projects to timescales, quality and within budget

- Identify new business opportunities both with existing and new clients

- Develop and participate in new business presentations

- Recruit, manage and develop new team members

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life sciences degree or PhD

- Previous experience in a medical communications agency working on global communications accounts

- You should have good financial understanding and have had experience with budgeting

- You will have experience a range of deliverables

- Strong written and verbal communication skills

This role will suit candidates who are looking to develop their business and leadership skills.

