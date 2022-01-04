After an exceptional 2021, our client, a top London-based healthcare communications agency is looking to grow its client services team with a talented and ambitious Senior Account Manager. With a new CEO at the helm, this agency is going from strength to strength and provide PR and medical communications services to clients in the pharmaceutical and healthcare arena.

Responsibilities:

- Being the day-to-day lead on a portfolio of client accounts. This will involve managing delivery, contributing to strategy and managing junior staff

- Ensuring the highest standard of work and ensuring client satisfaction

- Be a trusted advisor to clients, providing guidance and counsel they utilise

- Media relations, pitching stories and finding creative angles, maintaining relationships with key opinion leaders, media, online influencers and other relevant third-parties

- Management of client budgets; forecasting, tracking, billing and communications

- Developing new business by both identifying opportunities for organic growth, and leading proposals and pitches

- Developing integrated campaigns, working with media and digital specialists across the business while leading on activations

- Inspiring, mentoring and motivating junior team members

Requirements:

- Experience up to at least AM level in either a medical communications or healthcare PR agency

- Passion for science and communications

- Management experience (desired, not essential)

