After an exceptional 2021, our client, a top London-based healthcare communications agency is looking to grow its client services team with a talented and ambitious Senior Account Manager. With a new CEO at the helm, this agency is going from strength to strength and provide PR and medical communications services to clients in the pharmaceutical and healthcare arena.
Responsibilities:
- Being the day-to-day lead on a portfolio of client accounts. This will involve managing delivery, contributing to strategy and managing junior staff
- Ensuring the highest standard of work and ensuring client satisfaction
- Be a trusted advisor to clients, providing guidance and counsel they utilise
- Media relations, pitching stories and finding creative angles, maintaining relationships with key opinion leaders, media, online influencers and other relevant third-parties
- Management of client budgets; forecasting, tracking, billing and communications
- Developing new business by both identifying opportunities for organic growth, and leading proposals and pitches
- Developing integrated campaigns, working with media and digital specialists across the business while leading on activations
- Inspiring, mentoring and motivating junior team members
Requirements:
- Experience up to at least AM level in either a medical communications or healthcare PR agency
- Passion for science and communications
- Management experience (desired, not essential)
