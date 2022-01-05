This is an opportunity with one of the most exciting full-service healthcare communications agencies on the planet. With unrivalled in-house resources and a hugely impressive history you will be joining an organisation where your professional career can accelerate rapidly. As a Principal Medical Writer you will be working across several therapy areas to create an incredibly varied range of materials. Naturally your work will be of the highest quality, scientifically accurate and aligned to the relevant brand.

Their office is in a buzzing central London location but they are open to candidates working anywhere in the UK.

The company:

- A global healthcare communications and innovation company, consistently looking to create new answers to health’s biggest challenges

- Well established: 20-year history of collaboration and innovation delivering commercial, clinical and corporate solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients

- Unrivalled expertise with teams including health economists, data scientists, paid media experts, medical writers to name a few.

- Multi award-winning agency on an individual as well as company basis.

The Principal Medical Writer’s Responsibilities:

- Clear, persuasive writing style, able to develop a compelling narrative from complex information

- Able to step confidently into therapeutic areas not previously worked in

- Comfortable in leading discussions on therapy areas and accounts with clients and external experts

- Able to review junior writers’ work for adherence to brief, client objectives and quality of writing, providing constructive feedback to support professional development

- Able to challenge client / account teams on the most effective approach in addressing client / brand needs

- Leads scientific discussion with clients and external experts as appropriate to capture briefs, resolve queries, and progress scientific content development in timely and efficient manner

- Can present work to clients and has the ability to articulate the story

- Can articulate the scientific story to non-scientific colleagues

Required Skills & Experience

- Significant experience in a medical writing role within an agency environment

- Educated to at least Master’s degree level in life sciences, medicine, pharmacy or a related discipline. A PhD would be an advantage, but is not essential

- Leadership and management qualities desired

- Proven ability to work under pressure as business needs arise

- Excellent written English (vocabulary and grammar), with good attention to detail

- Excellent IT skills, particularly using Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint

