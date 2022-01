This is one of the UK’s most innovative and frontier pushing medical education teams. Part of a creatively driven multi-disciplinary agency they champion compelling experiences for their audiences that educate, inspire and drive change.

Encouraging agnostic thinking medical writers at this agency have the freedom to think creatively and beyond boundaries to provide impactful and engaging content. The work is however underpinned by indisputable quality- with creativity and process producing imaginative solutions that are expertly executed.

This role will see you working on high profile oncology, rare disease and neuroscience accounts – on a range of activities from launch campaigns to immersive training and patient engagement. You will work closely with specialist medical strategists, insights managers, client services and central teams in behavioural science and creative.

Unusual and exciting opportunity to work in a medical education agency that has spark and imagination. Previous medical writing experience in a medical education agency is a must for this role.