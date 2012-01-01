This is a superb opportunity to start 2022 with a fresh and rewarding new role. This agency is one of London’s most established and recognised digital healthcare communications agencies. They are one of the key players that have had a pioneering impact on digital communication in the pharmaceutical industry.

Joining up different technologies and creating customer journeys that engage across the health landscape- this agency invites you to truly embrace the digital revolution in health.

The agency is large and established enough to offer structured career progression and support from strategy to client services, content to production and design. They are also independent and nimble enough to let you shine and make a difference- entrepreneurship and innovation is at the heart of their ethos.

Previous healthcare communications experience with a digital focus in agency is required for this role.

