If you have an endless thirst for knowledge and a passion for big picture thinking- this is the agency for you. Regardless of level, seniority or years of experience- this is a global healthcare solutions company where you will never stop learning. From consultancy to evidence and access to communications – this company brings science to life and offers an unparalleled eagle eye perspective and expertise in the healthcare landscape few competitors can rival.

As a scientific director you will lead a talented team of scientific writers but also play a pivotal role in strategic over view of accounts. You will be partnering with inspiring colleagues in areas as diverse as advertising, PR, consultancy, evidence and clinical solutions- genuinely being part of the molecule to patient journey.

There are extensive opportunities for career growth at local and global level- across disciplines and career routes in this powerhouse of capability.

Previous medical education agency experience with experience at at least Scientific Team Lead level is required for this role.