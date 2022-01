This is one of the UK’s most awarded and high profile specialist healthcare agencies. Established for nearly 2 decades and steadfastly independent, they pride themselves on matching amazing work with an amazing culture.

In an agency where kindness is a core value- from resourcing to mental health support to team building activities- it is not unusual for plus ten year anniversaries at this agency as well as the frequent major industry award.

With a patient outcome focus- they do a mix of work and have an in house patient group as well as specialist capabilities in digital and medical education. The work is therefore a mix of patient activation, social and digital, evidence based HCP engagement as well as a raft of corporate communications.

My client is looking for a smart and ambitious Account Director with healthcare PR agency experience who is great at what they do- but also a nurturer and empathetic. Cultural fit is critical at this agency and they are very protective of their brand of excellence as well as integrity.