A rare opportunity to work at the cutting-edge of scientific discovery whilst flexing your creativity, If you are looking to take your first step as a medical writer this is the opportunity for you.

Hugely successful international communications agency seeks an associate medical writer to join their expanding team. This global company has their UK base in Basingstoke and will be offering a hybrid working model to all employees. This is an ideal opportunity for someone to start their varied and exciting career as a medical writer. This is a refreshingly different environment to the standard London long hours culture where you can choose your own working patterns. You will be joining a supportive and creative team.

Junior Medical Writer Responsibilities

- You will need to develop a detailed knowledge of assigned therapeutic areas, client and competitor products, the regulatory environment and agency standards for producing content

- Generation of high-quality, creative and scientifically-accurate copy for a range of promotional and marketing materials to meet client briefs across a range of project types

- You will work closely with account teams and produce materials for client pitches and new business

- Support of client meeting activities - such as congresses and symposium

Requirements

- Will be educated up to a Masters or PhD level (in a life science, medicine or pharmacy)

- Will have a passion for healthcare and science

- Experience of scientific writing

- Evidence of a passion for writing – you should be an avid ready and enjoy writing in your spare time

- Excellent written and communication skills with a good eye for detail

