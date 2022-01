This is one of the world’s largest and most innovative independently owned communications agencies. With some of the biggest names in tech, consumer and healthcare to their roster they are a slick and powerful player in the communications market. This is a formidable agency with a strong purpose driven ethos driven from the founders down.

This is reflected in the types of healthcare accounts their small but thriving healthcare team has been targeting. From innovative health tech clients to psychedelics in treatment and shifting patterns in health post pandemic- the work is on the pulse, break-through and rewarding. As an Account Director if you are looking for a genuine change- few agencies are doing the kind of work this agency is embracing.

Added to this is an award winning senior management who have record breaking success in mentoring and building award winning communicators- you will be learning from the best. They believe in empowering their staff so they are welcoming fully remote Account Directors as well.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.