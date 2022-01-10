Independent PR agency with global reach working in high growth exciting sectors such as technology and health is looking for a Junior Account Executive to join the team and learn the ropes of PR and communications. You will sit in the healthcare team working with some of the world’s leading healthcare brands, helping to champion science, research and health & wellness.

The Agency:

- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading agency that provides a range of insight-driven PR, communications, social and content

- A diverse and talented team, the agency is committed to valuing its people and providing a working environment free of the traditional industry hierarchies, silos and barriers to development

- Commitment to continuous growth through regular agency wide training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills

Junior Account Executive Role:

- Work closely with senior members of the team to learn the foundations of communications and PR

- Contribute ideas to the tactical implementation programme

- Develop media coverage and evaluation reports

- Draw up media lists for client accounts

- Build a relationship with journalists to assist with media sell-ins and boost attendance at events

- Develop an in-depth understanding of your accounts and different therapy areas/brands

You:

- Degree or graduate calibre (2:1 or above in a relevant degree)

- Excellent verbal and communication skills

- Exceptional client/customer service skills

- Self-motivated with a positive and pro-active can-do attitude

