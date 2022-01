A very creative, healthcare PR agency is looking for a director to lead on corporate communications for its healthcare and consumer healthcare clients. Working for household name brands, you’ll be responsible for team developing and implementing corporate communications, internal communications and disease awareness.

The healthcare PR agency:

- Genuine variety of clients and work across patient advocacy, pharma and wellbeing PR

- Excellent opportunities for professional growth

- Enviable work-life balance

The Corporate Comms Director:

- Maintaining excellent morale amongst your team

- Passionate about patient outcomes and well versed corporate communications

- Involvement in high level strategy, working closely with leadership team

- Thought leader and senior source of knowledge and insight in the industry

You will:

- You will come from a PR agency background and as well as lots of corporate communications experience you will have knowledge of the pharmaceutical sector.

- Able and willing to help come up with the sort of original and witty ideas that are one of the reasons this agency wins so many pitches.

- Significant experience of managing senior client and multi-stakeholder accounts

- Be engaging and have the gravitas to hold high level audiences’ attention

