A digital healthcare advertising agency is looking for an accomplished digital project manager to manage digital/websites at a senior level.

The healthcare advertising agency: -

- Award winning, multichannel, healthcare advertising agency, famous for its creativity and digital expertise.

- Produces a vast array of marketing and advertising materials, from iPad Apps, virtual reality, CD roms and interactive training, to websites, detail aids and videos.

- Regularly push themselves to the limits to find cutting edge, new approaches to solve their clients’ problems and promote the latest medicines, healthcare products and services.

-

The responsibilities of the digital project manager: -

- Provide end to end project management for digital projects and websites for pharmaceutical clients.

- Monitor progress of third party developers to ensure timelines are met.

- Liaise with the account handling team and client stakeholders.

You:-

- Will have experience of managing digital/website projects at senior level, with good understanding of the steps and processes required at each stage of the development process.

- Seriously smart, with excellent time management and communications skills.

- Ideally have experience of managing mulit-country website adaptations/localisations.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!