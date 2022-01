We’re an established, award-winning healthcare creative communications agency (now 100% virtual).

We require an experienced and versatile writer as Head of Copy.

A science degree is essential, combined with the ability to translate clinical information into compelling creative copy.

The successful candidate will lead the copy team and play a central role in the agency, contributing to pitches and business strategy.



This role comes with a competitive salary (dependent on experience), flexible working conditions and benefits package, and a real opportunity for advancement.

If you are ready for the next step in your career, contact recruitment@life-healthcare.com