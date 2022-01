An award-winning marketing agency is looking for an account executive to join their healthcare team. If you are a life sciences graduate who wants to use your degree in a creative way, this entry level role will be the perfect start to your career. You will be working on client campaigns and delivering innovative solutions, with a range of healthcare and pharmaceutical clients

The Agency:

- Global company with a presence across Europe and South America

- They are very accommodating offering flexible hours and hybrid working to allow their team to work in the way that best suits them

- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading independent agency, whose work is regularly celebrated

- Committed to staff development and have funded employees who wished to pursue further education

Account Executive:

- You will assist in the implementation of client campaigns and liaise regularly with clients

- Will provide day to day client account support and see your ideas enhance projects

- Ensuring multiple projects are running to time, brief and budget

You:

- Are passionate about branding, marketing & brand comms and developing the best campaigns

- Must have a life sciences degree

- A skilled problem solver with an eye for detail

Relevant commercial work experience (research, marketing, pharma, sales) will be a bonus

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!