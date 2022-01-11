An award-winning marketing agency is looking for an account manager to join the thriving healthcare team. Working as an account manager you will have incredible career progression opportunities; your development will be supported, and you will work with great brands in therapy areas such as rare diseases and animal health
Agency:
- Global company with a presence across Europe and South America
- They are very accommodating offering flexible hours and hybrid working to allow their team to work in the way that best suits them
- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading independent agency, whose work is regularly celebrated
- Committed to staff development and have funded employees who wished to pursue further education
Account Manager:
- You will develop your line management responsibilities, coaching and mentoring colleagues
- Managing a large portfolio of clients with a total revenue of >£250k per annum
- Freedom to develop and manage client relationships as you see fit
- Creatively challenge clients on your assigned accounts, giving your interpretation of the brief to provide exceptional client experience and innovative solutions
You:
- Must have experience in a healthcare marketing/creative healthcare agency
- Educated to degree level preferably in the life sciences
- Understanding of ABPI guidelines and the regulatory environment
- Wealth of digital experience and a willingness to find new and innovative ways to communicate
Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!