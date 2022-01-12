If you are a PR professional who wants to do truly impactful and important work then this agency could be for you. London based communications agency who works in dynamic sectors such as energy, health and tech, is looking for an experienced Account Director (or Senior Account Manager ready to step up) to join their fastest growing team, healthcare. You will work as a strategic partner to a range of clients from FTSE100 pharmaceutical companies to patient organisations and charities, as well as providing leadership within the team.

The Agency

- This mid-sized PR agency is part of a wider specialist communications network with excellent resources and investment

- Recently moved into a new office building on the River in central London, with state-of-the-art facilities and rooftop space

- The agency covers some of the most exciting fields including healthcare, technology and energy

- Listed in the top 20 healthcare PR agencies in last year’s PRWeek rankings

The Account Director’s Role

- Establish and develop strong client relationships with UK and Global clients

- You will act as a leader in the team, as well as leading on client programmes

- Proactively look to grow accounts and new business

- You will be expected to inspire, coach and develop the junior team under your management

Requirements

- You must have experience in a healthcare PR agency up to at least Senior Account Manager

- Experience taking ownership of client programmes (UK & Global)

- You will have worked in a variety of therapeutic areas and have demonstrated the ability to gather in depth knowledge of the healthcare landscape as well as your client’s business and issues surrounding it

- You will have experience in pitching for new business

- Knowledge of the UK media/comms landscape and strong media relations

If you have a passion for science and health and want to join a growing, sociable team with lots of room for development we want to hear from you. Get in touch for more information about this and similar positions.

