An international, full service healthcare communications agency seeks a very strategically minded patient insights and engagement lead to provide patient and healthcare professional viewpoints to their clients’ drug development processes, thereby benefitting world health. Your role will be to help harness the insights into the patients at the heart of drug development to make an impact on pharmaceutical businesses and people’s lives.

The agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit, offices around the world.

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare with incredibly innovative and creative work, the type that changes lives.

- Limitless career development and progression opportunities, swish offices and bright and interesting colleagues.

The Patient Insight & Engagement Lead’s role:

- Provide creative strategy and insights to all aspects of the patient recruitment and retention process.

- Client facing and influential in creating patient engagement strategies, leading to the design and planning of effective programmes and solutions.

- Strategic counsel lead for client and colleagues based on broad health communications landscape and goals.

You:

- Must have a background in turning insights into action, translating patient feedback into actional projects within drug development and clinical trials.

- Knowledge of qualitative research, compliance and regulations withing drug development.

- Will be an inspirational communicator, good at developing business relationships within the communications group as well as with clients and patient advocacy groups.

