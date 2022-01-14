Head of Copy – Medical Communications

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Sales Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
70,000 to 80,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£70000 - £80000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
14-Jan-22
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
33098

We are looking for a head of medical writing for a creative medical communications agency in London.

You'll need to be used to leading a team of medical writers and overseeing a range of creative medical communications materials for international pharmaceutical brand launches, so you will have knowledge of the ABPI and other EMA guidelines. You will also be used to working collaboratively with client services teams and clients, contributing to strategy.

As well as 6+ years experience in a healthcare communications agency, you need an understanding of the drug development and commercial marketing process. You don't need a PhD but you need to be comfortable working with people who have this level of scientific knowledge.

While everyone in the agency is WFH for the time being, you need to be near enough to London to come into the office at least once a week when things change. The talented team of scientific/medical writers you will be leading are a gregarious bunch with a great sense of humour and being together to bounce ideas is part of the reason their work wins so many awards.

Training and career development opportunities are second to none in this agency. You get to be part of an agency producing career defining work that genuinely has a positive impact on worldwide health and will be well rewarded for it!

If you'd like to hear more, please get in touch to arrange a confidential conversation.
#medcomms #advertisingjobs #medicalwriters #healthcarecommunications

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings