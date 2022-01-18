This is an opportunity with one of the most exciting full-service healthcare communications agencies on the planet. With unrivalled in-house resources and a hugely impressive history you will be joining an organisation where your professional career can accelerate rapidly. As senior manager for the digital and social team you will join a buzzing group of digital and social experts within a business that is truly integrated. If you are ambitious and want to be at the very forefront of digital healthcare communications this Digital Manager position offers the opportunity to drive the ideation and execution of digital strategies for global healthcare leaders.

Their office is in a buzzing central London location, but they are open to candidates working anywhere in the UK.



The company:

- A global healthcare communications and innovation company, consistently looking to create new answers to health’s biggest challenges

- Well established: 20-year history of collaboration and innovation delivering commercial, clinical and corporate solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients

- Unrivalled expertise with teams including health economists, data scientists, paid media experts, medical writers to name a few.

- Multi award-winning agency on an individual as well as company basis.



The Digital & Social Senior Manager’s Responsibilities:

- You will be the day-to-day digital lead across a range of programmes liaising with senior clients as well as integrated teams across the agency

- You will need to manage social and digital programs end-to-end, so familiarity with annual/campaign planning, insight-driven campaign creation, campaign/ads manager and reporting best practice is imperative.

- Provide strategic guidance to clients and internal team members across key aspects of digital and social strategy, paid media, influencer programmes, etc.

Requirements

- Preference would be for someone who has worked in an agency with healthcare clients, but this is not essential if you can demonstrate the relevant experience and an interest in the sector

- You will have experience working within and collaborating with an integrated team

- Leadership and management qualities desired

- You will be confident in client counsel at a senior level

