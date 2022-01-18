We are searching for ambitious senior account managers and account directors working in healthcare PR for an exceptional opportunity. If you would like to fast-track your leadership skills and management responsibilities whilst working for one of the most awarded and recognised healthcare communications teams in the business this could be the job for you. As the Account Director on the team you will line manage 4-5 junior colleagues, on one of the agencies most high profile accounts. In return for your hard work and creativity you will benefit from perks such as an extensive employee wellbeing programme, private medical insurance, generous pension contributions and shared parental leave.

The agency

- One of the most well-known and respected communications agencies globally

- International reach and influence, here you will work with the best talent in the industry, and if the past few years is anything to go by, likely be part of some award-winning work

- Work at the cutting-edge of health and science

- Central offices in London however for top talent the agency might consider remote workers

The Account Director's Job

- You will lead and manage the team while successfully counselling clients on achieving communications and business objectives

- The account director will manage large projects and multiple account simultaneously

- You will develop an in-depth understanding of your clients businesses and the challenges they face

- You will be a confident presenter, including for new business pitches

- Strong media relations skills and ability to ‘sell a story’ and communicate effectively with the media or influencers

Requirements

- You will have significant experience in a healthcare PR agency or working with pharmaceutical/healthcare accounts

- Some experience in management is preferable

- You will have a passion for healthcare, wellness and be science-minded

This is a great opportunity to accelerate your career in healthcare PR, through unparalleled resources, the best team, blockbuster accounts and industry leading benefits. If you would be interested to hear more, please apply and we can set up a call to run through more details.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!