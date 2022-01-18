A leading medical communications agency has an opportunity for a Scientific Strategy Director in either a fully remote or hybrid capacity (although to be considered for this role you must be resident and eligible for work in the UK).

The Scientific Strategy Director will provide strategic direction and oversee the delivery of a portfolio of meetings, publications and medical affairs accounts. You will be responsible for ensuring that the clients’ marketing objectives are met, and the role will offer a blend of delivery, team management, forecasting and supporting organic growth.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and package of benefits including pension, healthcare and 25 days holiday. You would also be working for one of the UK’s largest healthcare communications agencies with all the benefits you would expect with working for a market leader.

You will be a focal point for strategic discussions, demonstrating innovative thinking, commercial and scientific knowledge and pragmatic approaches to address key communication challenges, adding value with consultancy advice.

You will be responsible for the strategic review of the work that the team is producing, providing expert oversight and timely, consistent and constructive feedback to the team on product differentiation, positioning and educational messages.

Coming from a medical writing background, your scientific expertise and knowledge will enable you to analyse and solve problems for both client and the delivery team, intervening when necessary to address client challenges; e.g. scientific communication platforms, external expert engagement, etc.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science degree, and ideally a higher degree

- Significant medical writing experience gained in an med comms agency environment

- Experience of managing or mentoring more junior writers

- The ability to lead groups through key meetings, workshops, brainstorming and planning sessions

- Collaborative working style

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.