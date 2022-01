If you are passionate about data, insights, evaluation and measurement -providing powerful strategic recommendations- this could be the role for you.

This is one of the UK’s most reputable and established healthcare advertising agencies. With amazing heritage across a variety of work- from high profile product launches to above brand strategy and disease awareness- whether influencing change in patients or HCPs the work is compelling and impactful.

The agency has a highly respected planning team and you will work closely both with client services and the brand strategist. You will have experience of working in a varied and insight driven role- including quantitative analysis, qualitative research, content planning and design of research plans as well as workshops- with analysis and presentations of results and recommendations.

Apart from being part of an intelligent and rewarding strategy team- you will also work in one of London’s most collaborative teams. With excellent support in place to encourage a healthy work life balance, well-staffed and organised teams- as well as long standing and partnered clients- the work stands out as much as the culture in this agency.

Previous experience in engagement strategy at a healthcare communications agency is required for this role.