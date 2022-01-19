An agency that specialises in using strategic, educational, behavioural change and engagement programs to help their clients is looking for a senior medical writer or principal medical writer to join the growing editorial team. This is the perfect place for you if you want to pursue creative and ever-changing medical communications work centred around symposia, congresses, and meetings rather than just publications
The Agency:
- Works on a great variety of work including HIV, rare disease, gene therapy, global ophthalmology, organ transplantation, women’s health, diabetes and much more
- The work involves helping their clients on disease awareness campaigns, scientific communications platforms, and specialist educational programs for healthcare professionals.
- Highly regarded by clients and winner of multiple awards.
The Senior Medical Writer
- You will be mentoring and working with and supporting junior medical writers, overseeing their work and providing guidance.
- Producing and developing other writers’ medical education content across a range of outputs including MSL or HCP training, speaker decks for symposia, meetings or advisory boards, congress posters, website content and publications
- Supporting the client directly on scientific and content matters.
- Continually building your medical education skills
You:
- Must have 3+ years of medical communications agency experience as a medical writer in the form of:-
- Supporting domestic, EMEA, or global medical/scientific affairs teams.
- Hands-on delivery of stand-alone meetings, scientific symposia, medical and commercial advisory boards.
- Scientific or medical degree (ideally MSc/PhD).
