An agency that specialises in using strategic, educational, behavioural change and engagement programs to help their clients is looking for a senior medical writer or principal medical writer to join the growing editorial team. This is the perfect place for you if you want to pursue creative and ever-changing medical communications work centred around symposia, congresses, and meetings rather than just publications

The Agency:

- Works on a great variety of work including HIV, rare disease, gene therapy, global ophthalmology, organ transplantation, women’s health, diabetes and much more

- The work involves helping their clients on disease awareness campaigns, scientific communications platforms, and specialist educational programs for healthcare professionals.

- Highly regarded by clients and winner of multiple awards.



The Senior Medical Writer

- You will be mentoring and working with and supporting junior medical writers, overseeing their work and providing guidance.

- Producing and developing other writers’ medical education content across a range of outputs including MSL or HCP training, speaker decks for symposia, meetings or advisory boards, congress posters, website content and publications

- Supporting the client directly on scientific and content matters.

- Continually building your medical education skills

You:

- Must have 3+ years of medical communications agency experience as a medical writer in the form of:-

- Supporting domestic, EMEA, or global medical/scientific affairs teams.

- Hands-on delivery of stand-alone meetings, scientific symposia, medical and commercial advisory boards.

- Scientific or medical degree (ideally MSc/PhD).

