An agency that specialises in using strategic, educational, behavioural change and engagement programs to help their clients is looking for an account manager to join the growing team. This is the perfect place for you if you want to pursue creative and ever-changing medical communications work centred around symposia, congresses, and meetings rather than just publications

The Agency:

- They work on a great variety of work including HIV, rare disease, gene therapy, global ophthalmology, organ transplantation, women’s health, diabetes and much more

- The work they do involves helping their clients on disease awareness campaigns, scientific communications platforms, and specialist educational programs for healthcare professionals

The Account Manager

- You will be mentoring and working with and supporting junior members of the team

- Working with clients to support the business and client base.

- Continually building your medical education skills

You:

- Must have 3+ years of medical communications agency experience advantage is a post graduate qualification in the form of

- Experience as an account manager or as a senior account executive in medical communications agency

- Great organisational skills and excellent time management

- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

- Content experience in disease areas including gene therapy, neurology, haematology

