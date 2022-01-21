Our client is one of the largest independent communications agencies in the world which is seeking an AM / SAM to work with their team in London on a variety of healthcare communications and media relations accounts.

This role may be on-site, hybrid or fully remote.

The AM /SAM will be an integral part of their award-winning team working on behalf of pharma, medical devices and biotech companies. They are transforming healthcare communications with a focus on digital technology to create sustainable behavioural change.

In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect 28 days holiday (rising to 33), excellent training and development, healthcare including dental and ocular, fitness subsidy, travel insurance and time off for community engagement or charity work.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a flourishing healthcare practice where your contributions will be heard and valued. Previous Healthcare Communications experience is a must, as is being located and eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Acting as the main client contact, and develop a trusting relationship with clients

- Project management for a range of activities including press launches, events and campaign development

- Working with teams to develop strategic materials for client campaigns and initiatives

- Press office management for UK national, consumer and trade – building and maintaining strong relationships with the media

- Managing account finances and sharing regular updates with team members

- Proactive involvement with the team supporting colleagues across the business

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level

- Previous experience within a Healthcare PR/Comms agency with experience of working on both pharmaceutical branded and unbranded campaigns and supporting clients at UK and Global / EMEA levels

- Media relations and scientific engagement experience, with a clear understanding of working within ABPI/EFPIA regulatory environments

- Experience working with pharmaceutical review systems (e.g. Zinc, Veeva PromoMats etc.)

- Confident, entrepreneurial, self-starter with a desire to work as one team and share knowledge

If you are looking for a company where you can change perceptions and improve patient outcome, call us for full details.

