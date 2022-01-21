Our client, a leading healthcare communication agency, is seeking a Senior Medical Writer to work across a range of deliverables for their top 10 pharma clients. This role may be fully remote or hybrid (although we can only accept applications from candidates who are based and eligible for work in the UK and who have previous medical communications agency writing experience).

As a Senior Medical Writer, you will create high quality and rigorously scientific materials that satisfy their clients’ commercial objectives over both print and digital formats. You will be responsible for creating compelling communications and delivering strategic and scientific value to key client accounts. You will be working over a range of accounts with a mix of publications and meetings materials and act as the day to day lead for your accounts. You will mentor and oversee the development of more junior members in the team and provide both commercial and strategic input into accounts.

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced medical writer to take on both managerial and strategic account responsibility whilst still receiving the full support of the Scientific Director. In addition to an excellent salary you can expect contributory pension, bonus, 29 days holiday, private family health and dental cover, high street discounts and regular awards and incentives.

Responsibilities:

- Develop high quality content against an agreed brief

- Working to highest levels of accuracy on any given project, using multiple writing styles and adapting as needed

- Mentoring others and putting processes in place that improve efficiency

- Acquiring outstanding knowledge of client data and understanding both therapy area and commercial objectives

- Building relationship with clients based on your outstanding writing and knowledge

- Becoming an invaluable scientific and strategic partner for clients

- Contributing to the pitch process and new business proposals

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A degree, and ideally a higher degree, in a scientific, medical or life science

- Considerable medical writing experience gained in a healthcare communications agency environment

- The ability to be considered a scientific expert and give excellent strategic counsel

- Experience in coaching or mentoring others

- Experience of writing for a variety of audiences

- Experience of building strong client partnerships

If you are ready to take the next step in your medical writing career call us today!

