This is a chance for a senior account director to work on new, data analytics products for pharmaceutical marketing clients, which no one else is offering yet!

The Healthcare Marketing Agency:

- Independent, data enabled healthcare marketing, digitally focussed.

- Full of very experienced client services people from creative healthcare agencies as well as top experts in business intelligence, analytics and designers, UX and UI developers, and medical writers. All amazingly clever and great fun to work with.

- No longer a start up but still has an entrepreneurial feel, has won awards already.

The Senior Account Director’s Job:

- Healthcare clients’ first point of contact for project delivery and will be comfortable liaising with clients at a senior level.

- Produce great digital executions and strategies, using your skills to inspire clients (and the agency) creatively and strategically.

- Help build a new team in response to all the new business which has been won, building omni channel plans that sit around great creative plans and making sure they perform well.

You:-

- Might be from a healthcare advertising agency or a digital comms agency, you understand pharmaceutical clients and while keeping an open mind, are commercially focussed.

- Are excited about working with brand new products in insight and analytics – data mining, digital influencer mapping, social listening etc, then using that information to craft engagement strategy.

- Proven account handling experience across major global/regional pharmaceutical accounts

- Strong understanding and experience in all areas of healthcare digital marketing, including digital trends in healthcare, and consumer

- Appreciation of the brand landscape across multiple therapy areas and the ability to plan activity across the pharmaceutical brand lifecycle

Training and career development opportunities are fabulous. You get to be part of an agency producing genuinely new digital marketing products in the healthcare space.

If you'd like to hear more, please get in touch to arrange a confidential conversation.

