Senior Account Manager

Hybrid working Sunderland office (opportunity for remote working possible)

Salary £35k - £38k (depending on skills and experience)

HUGE egos? A small cog in a big wheel? Colleagues who know nothing about one another?

Not in our specialist, close knit and established team... so come and join us!

IGNIFI is an independent creative, digital and design advertising agency that sparks and sustains successful brands for high-profile clients in the healthcare sector and we’re looking to expand our Client Services Team with a new ambitious and motivated Senior Account Manager.

Here at IGNIFI we specialise in human and animal health sectors. Working with major global brands, we develop marketing communications targeting healthcare professionals, payers, influencers, patients and consumers.

At the heart of our success is our supportive and collaborative team who love to be the best. Combining our expertise in marketing and life sciences, we have a deserved reputation for exceptional customer service and we pride ourselves on gaining that all-important accolade together in our family-feel approach.

As Senior Account Manager, you will report into our Group Account Director – Sarah, within our perfectly formed team which is small enough to take full autonomy yet large enough to work on internationally significant projects. Leading high level, proactive key accounts – you will plan, support and ensure ‘on-time/on-budget’ delivery for all our agency services and outputs.



Responsibilities will also include:

Adding value to clients, while developing existing and new multipoint opportunities within key healthcare-related accounts

Developing compelling solutions to meet client needs and promoting IGNIFI’s services dynamically to build sustainable key account growth and support client retention, coupled with a solid understanding of their marketing needs, brands, competitors and challenges

Proactive management of the execution of all projects and campaigns for key clients, alongside Account Managers and Account Executives, from concept to delivery (including advertising, promotional and sales materials, training kits, websites, video and animation, social media, email)

Developing effective relationships with clients and external partners as well as IGNIFI’s internal creative, digital and account management teams to ensure efficient delivery of projects, on time and to budget, whilst ensuring a profitable return for our efforts

Retaining overall responsibility for the profit/loss/growth achieved within key accounts

Ensuring the delivery of high-quality work and service to encourage clients to return to us over a prolonged period



The successful candidate will have relevant experience including:

Education to graduate/degree standard in a related discipline

Healthcare/life sciences knowledge and experience

Demonstrable experience of managing and growing large accounts in a healthcare or digital/medcomms agency environment

Excellent organisation skills, attention to detail for proofing, deadlines and estimating is also required

A positive, pro-active attitude and ability to work well as part of a growing team

A strong awareness and aptitude for marketing

High standard of oral and written English and excellent communication skills

Excellent presentation skills, comfortable with client pitches

Good financial/commercial awareness

Computer literacy with main MS Office software



Desirable experience and qualifications:

Digital savvy (e.g. websites, email, social, video, animation)

Graduate or post-grad marketing/digital qualifications

Experience in project managing content/material development, e.g. technical copywriting and referencing

Veeva literate and ABPI qualified



We offer you:

City centre based ‘home’ (office) with free parking nearby

Many social opportunities with a free tab behind the bar!

Friendly, supportive and inclusive workplace

Chance to create long-lasting friendships

Regular pay reviews alongside company-wide performance related bonuses

Development, training and progression opportunities

Unlimited access to Udemy online learning academy courses

Regular care packages – depending on the season and how you feel!

25 days annual leave (plus bank holidays). Rising after 5 years' service - to additional holidays or the equivalent in salary increase

Automatic enrolment into contributed IGNIFI Personal Pension & Group Life Assurance Schemes



Interested? Get in touch today!