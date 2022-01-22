Senior Designer

Hybrid from a Sunderland office (opportunity for remote working possible)

Salary £32 - £36k (depending on skills and experience)

HUGE egos? A small cog in a big wheel? Colleagues who know nothing about one another?

Not in our specialist, close knit and established team... so come and join us!

IGNIFI is an independent creative, digital and design advertising agency that sparks and sustains successful brands for high-profile clients in the healthcare sector and are looking to expand our team with a new creative and motivated Senior Designer.

Here at IGNIFI we specialise in human and animal health sectors. Working with major global brands, we develop marketing communications targeting healthcare professionals, payers, influencers, patients and consumers.

At the heart of our success is our supportive and collaborative team who love to be the best. Combining our expertise in marketing and life sciences, we have a deserved reputation for exceptional customer service and we pride ourselves on gaining that all-important accolade together in our family-feel approach.

As our Senior Designer, you will report into our Digital Director - Craig, within our perfectly formed team which is small enough to take full autonomy yet large enough to work on internationally significant projects. Utilising experience to broaden our design knowledge and capability alongside mentoring and developing our design team.



Other responsibilities will also include:

Responsible for day-to-day quality output and training/development of the design team (team of 3). Once established, potential for advance with direct line reporting responsibilities

‘Hands-on’ role with additional responsibility for the above

Exceptional communication skills, drive, enthusiasm & ‘can-do/problem solving’ attitude

Initiating and developing creative design solutions that are delivered to the highest quality standards

Maintaining the highest level of proficiency in the use of appropriate software programmes, keeping up to date with technical and design industry developments (i.e. digital)

Liaising with idea’s/digital team members to manage and influence the quality of all design solutions and ensuring a full awareness of allocated budget and deadline delivery expectations



The successful candidate will have relevant experience including:

Educated to graduate/degree standard is a minimum requirement; Graduate or post-grad digital qualifications would be advantageous

Demonstrable graphic design talent across a range of media and business and consumer audiences

A minimum or 3-4 years’ experience working in a design agency environment in a senior capacity

Graphic design / layout expert

Excellent communication/inter personnel skills

Supervisory/management experience

Problem solving

Technical requirements including: advanced use of Adobe Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, After Effects and other Adobe Suite apps); advanced use of Mac OS

Up to date with latest trends in digital design and software, and in possession of a portfolio that demonstrates varied background in different aspects of digital design



Desirable experience will also include:

Experience in HTML and CSS

E-learning module development

3D model applications (blender/cinema 4D etc)

User experience/interface best practice

Animation/video editing/production



We offer you:

City centre based ‘home’ (office) with free parking nearby

Many social opportunities with a free tab behind the bar!

Friendly, supportive and inclusive workplace

Chance to create long-lasting friendships

Regular pay reviews alongside company-wide performance related bonuses

Development, training and progression opportunities

Unlimited access to Udemy online learning academy courses

Regular care packages – depending on the season and how you feel!

25 days annual leave (plus bank holidays). Rising after 5 years' service - to additional holidays or the equivalent in salary increase

Automatic enrolment into contributed IGNIFI Personal Pension & Group Life Assurance Schemes



Interested? Get in touch!