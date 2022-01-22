Senior Developer

Hybrid from a Sunderland office (opportunity for remote working possible)

Salary £34k - £38k (depending on skills and experience)

HUGE egos? A small cog in a big wheel? Colleagues who know nothing about one another?

Not in our specialist, close knit and established team... so come and join us!

IGNIFI is an independent creative, digital and design advertising agency that sparks and sustains successful brands for high-profile clients in the healthcare sector and are looking to expand our Digital Team with a new creative and motivated Senior Developer.

Here at IGNIFI we specialise in the human and animal health sectors. Working with major global brands, we develop marketing communications targeting healthcare professionals, payers, influencers, patients and consumers.

At the heart of our success is our supportive and collaborative team who love to be the best. Combining our expertise in marketing and life sciences, we have a deserved reputation for exceptional customer service and we pride ourselves on gaining that all-important accolade together in our family-feel approach.

As our Senior Developer, you will be reporting into our Digital Director - Craig, within our perfectly formed team which is small enough to take full autonomy yet large enough to work on internationally significant projects. Utilising experience to broaden our digital knowledge and capability alongside mentoring and developing our digital team.



Other responsibilities will also include:

Responsible for day-to-day quality output and training/development of the digital team (currently a team of 3). Once established, potential for advancement with direct line reporting responsibilities.

‘Hands-on’ role with additional responsibility for the above.

Exceptional communication skills, drive, enthusiasm & ‘can-do/problem solving’ attitude.

Opportunity to work across multiple platforms, creating various deliverables e.g. Interactive presentations, websites/webapps, e-learning modules etc.

Keeping up to date with industry developments and tools



The successful candidate will have relevant experience including:

Educated to graduate/degree standard is a minimum requirement; Graduate or post-grad digital qualifications would be advantageous

A minimum or 3-4 years’ experience working in a digital/technical environment

Digital solutions person/expert

Excellent communication/inter personnel skills

Supervisory/management experience – digital process expert

Problem solving

Appreciation of the full project cycle from initial analysis and design through to coding, testing and maintenance

Knowledge of development environments, tools, and external libraries

Appreciation of front-end (HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, REACT) and back-end development (PHP, MySQL etc), with a good level of practical skill/understanding



Desirable experience will also include:

Data protection and security

Azure DevOps

App Development

Version control such as Git

Working and building with headless CMS platforms.

Adobe Experience Manager

Wordpress

User experience/interface best practice



We offer you:

City centre based ‘home’ (office) with free parking nearby

Many social opportunities with a free tab behind the bar!

Friendly, supportive and inclusive workplace

Chance to create long-lasting friendships

Regular pay reviews alongside company-wide performance related bonuses

Development, training and progression opportunities

Unlimited access to Udemy online learning academy courses

Regular care packages – depending on the season and how you feel!

25 days annual leave (plus bank holidays). Rising after 5 years' service - to additional holidays or the equivalent in salary increase

Automatic enrolment into contributed IGNIFI Personal Pension & Group Life Assurance Schemes



Interested? Get in touch!