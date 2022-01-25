Our client; an internationally renowned full-service communications agency is looking for an ambitious Senior Account Manager – Account Director to join their Internal Communications team. They have been busier than ever during the past few months and need to bolster their close-knit, sociable team with a superstar from an internal communications background. Your work will have an international reach, and you will have the opportunity to working with global clients across healthcare, tech, financial and utilities so it is a truly exciting role to be getting on board with. It does not matter what sector you have had experience within the past, although healthcare would help, what matters is solid internal communications experience and the passion, knowledge and drive to hit the ground running within a fast growing, successful team.

However, PR agency experience is essential, as well as experience in creating content for clients.

This is a friendly, fun PR agency with supportive management and bags of training and development opportunities available. So, if you are a Senior Account Manager ready to step up, or already an Account Director looking for a more varied role, then please apply today!

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!