Minimum of one paragraph long and should include practical details such as working hours, responsibilities, qualifications and experience requirements.

If you would like to work for arguably the most creative healthcare advertising agency in London and learn the business of pharmaceutical and health marketing this could be the perfect opportunity for you. The agency champion work that matters from shining a light on carers of those suffering chronic conditions to award-winning omni-channel campaigns advancing revolutionary treatments for patients. They are looking for a bright graduate from either a life sciences or marketing background with the drive to forge a career in this thriving sector.

Responsibilities

- Day to day client account support

- Assisting in the implementation of client campaigns, liaising regularly with clients

- Develop and maintain excellent relationships with all internal departments to enable excellence in delivery for all clients

- Understanding the challenges faced by our clients and their markets

- Confidently suggesting ways to add value and new solutions.

- Having an in-depth understanding of the client brand

Requirements

- You will be degree educated with an academic background in either life sciences, medicine, pharmacology or marketing (or have relevant advertising or marketing work experience)

- Some commercial experience (internship or part-time work is fine!), ideally within healthcare, pharma or communications

- Demonstrable passion and commitment to working in health

- Organised and can prioritise work across multiple accounts to achieve deadline

- Knows when to ask for help/training

- Clear communicator (both written and oral)



This is an exceptional opportunity to join a high-growth industry where your day-to-day work will ultimately improve patient outcomes. The agency is known for developing some of the industry’s brightest talent and it is truly an exceptional place to start your career. If you think you’d like to hear more don’t hesitate to send your CV and we can arrange an informal chat with some more details.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!