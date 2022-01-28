Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency, who is seeking an Account Manager to join their team; can be remote / hybrid working. They deliver digital solutions and online campaigns for their pharmaceutical clients and due to continued growth, they are seeking an AM with pharmaceutical or healthcare communications agency experience and a passion for digital marketing.

They provide strategic and tactical expertise in digital medical communications to advance the reach of healthcare communications, as well as assisting their clients to improve their understanding of the online HCP environment, define innovative communications strategies and execute highly effective and compliant digital campaigns. You will be proactive and client focused and able to support the delivery of projects on time and to budget.

Previous healthcare communications agency experience working on a range of digital accounts and assets is a prerequisite for the successful candidate. In return you can expect and excellent salary, flexible working and a host of benefits including pension, healthcare, dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more.

Responsibilities:

- Be the key contact for agreed clients, communicating on all aspects of projects in progress

- Ensure all projects are optimally budgeted, scheduled and prioritised; ensuring appropriate internal resource is planned and allocated

- Ensure clients are fully updated and best expectations set and delivered on all assigned projects

- Oversee and manage the project progress and approval process

- Support and coach direct line reports in achieving agreed objectives

- Development of a solid understanding of the client, brands, and therapy areas

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in a Life Science or Communications

- Have previous relevant account management experience gained in a medical communications agency environment

- Demonstrable experience in digital marketing and an enthusiasm for the innovative application of digital technology in the pharmaceutical arena

- Hold good written and oral communications skills

- Have experience of project coordination and delivery

- Knowledge of Zinc and Veeva Vault PromoMats would be an advantage

- Enjoy working as part of a team

This is a great opportunity to join a flourishing agency and to develop you career in digital healthcare communications; call us for full details today.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long-term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.