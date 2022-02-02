The healthcare division of one of the world’s leading independent PR agencies is looking for a an Account Director or Senior Account Director to join their thriving healthcare communications practice. This is a newly created role as a result of winning new business and you are likely to be working on sleep and neurology accounts, but might also get involved with clients who have products in areas such as cardiology and medical devices. I

Secondments to offices around the world are available if you want to travel, and the training and career development on offer are second to none. Good work is generously rewarded with on the spot bonuses and pay rises.

If you are a healthcare PR Account Director with the ability and ambition to be a part of this success story, then read on…

You:

- Must have a solid understanding of the healthcare industry, digital media and a communications agency background.

- Passionate about healthcare and wellbeing, you understand the challenges facing your pharmaceutical clients and enjoy coming up with creative communications strategy to solve their problems.

- Social media savvy.

- Will be experienced in client management, skilled at developing a talented client services team and keen to progress your own management skillset.

