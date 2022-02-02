If you are an Account Director in Healthcare medcomms and want to work in an agency that offers clients high-level insights into the ever-changing commercial landscape through strategic, educational, behavioural change and engagement programmes across some of the today’s most interesting therapy areas, this is the call to make.

The agency has fabulous offices in London and is working in areas such as rare diseases, gene therapies, HIV and organ transplantation, across the globe.

You will benefit from having inspirational leadership, award winning and talented staff and a PR team working alongside, so opportunities to try new things and to develop are limitless.

Some of you core responsibilities will be:-

- Ownership and accountability on all accounts and driving through campaigns to successful completion.

- Managing and nurturing senior and junior team members

- Maintaining full understanding of the relevant policies and processes that impact the pharmaceutical industry (e.g. compliance – ABPI/EFPIA)

- Using your strong knowledge of working on global medcomms congresses, symposia and meetings and all the surrounding materials.

You need:-

- Strong project, client, and financial management skills, in support of EMEA and US-based regional or global medical/scientific affairs clients

- Hands-on experience in the delivery of stand-alone meetings, scientific symposia, medical advisory boards, and international congress support is essential.

5+ years’ medical communications agency experience

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!