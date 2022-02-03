An award-winning marketing agency is looking for an account director to lead a consumer healthcare team. If you are an experienced account director from a healthcare advertising background who wants to do some seriously creative work, this agency has the consumer healthcare work for you!

The Agency:

- Global company with a presence across Europe and South America

- They are very accommodating offering flexible hours and hybrid working to allow their team to work in the way that best suits them

- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading independent agency whose work is regularly celebrated

- Extremely active in the digital and social space as well as a creative powerhouse



The Consumer Healthcare Account Director’s role:

- You will use your healthcare/pharmaceutical insight to help shape clients’ brands, strategic and tactical plans

- Devising innovative ways to solve consumer healthcare clients’ marketing challenges, looking at new and exciting digital solutions.

- Building fantastic relationships with clients while nurturing your own talented team.

- Managing this busy account handling team, you will be groomed for an even more senior role

You:

- Are passionate about branding, marketing & brand comms and developing the best campaigns

- Have brand expertise and a track record of building successful brands in the Consumer Health/OTC sector

- Sound understanding of the healthcare environment and the pharmaceutical/consumer health industry

- Digitally savvy and a willingness to find new and exciting ways to communicate

- A proactive, outgoing personality with a genuine enjoyment of client contact and teamwork

Training and career development opportunities are fabulous. You get to be part of an agency producing genuinely new digital marketing products in the healthcare space.

