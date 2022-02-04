Our client is seeking a Principal Medical Writer to join their medical communications team and work over a range of materials. This role can be fully remote, although candidates will need previous agency writing experience, still need to be based in the UK and be fully eligible for work.

You will be writing and providing medical writing support for assigned accounts across the communications mix.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a leading medical communications agency who in addition to an excellent salary have a great benefits package including pension, 25 days holidays, bonus and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Achieve a consistently excellent quality of medical writing, acting as the lead on designated projects

- Demonstrate strong briefing and reviewing skills

- Follow style guidelines and processes and assist with the promotion of quality control procedures

- Gain an understanding of client and competitor products, portfolio and commercial strategy

- Build relationships, and liaise effectively, with clients and external experts

- Work with account teams to ensure all account objectives are met

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in medicine, pharmacy or life sciences; ideally with a higher degree

- Significant experience of medical writing in a medical communications environment

- Strong organisational skills, including the ability to prioritise and balance multiple priorities

- Excellent attention to detail and quality-control skills

- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to deal confidently with people at all levels

This is a great chance to work for a multi-award winning agency, which recognises and rewards your contributions and will continue to develop your career.

