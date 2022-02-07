Disruptive London-based healthcare advertising agency are searching for an associate creative director. You will need to be a natural leader, with the ability to inspire and lead the team, encouraging bold and innovative ideas on projects with pharmaceutical and healthcare clients. Furthermore, you will need not only the creative flair and passion but also the medical background, experience and knowledge to work in the healthcare arena.

The Agency:

- Reputation as one of London’s top creative healthcare advertising agencies, producing exceptional, award-winning work

- Three business units, including blockbuster drug accounts, and a whole host of varied therapy areas

- Training and opportunities are second to none, this is the agency to make your name at

- Famous for pushing the boundaries – they were the first agency to introduce strategic planning as a function

Responsibilities:

- Leadership: Set the example of creative work and inspire the team to generate bold and innovative ideas and campaigns

- Encourage and organise training and development within the team and provide guidance on resource utilisation, among other areas

- Client partnership: Work collaboratively with account management to provide efficient and exceptional service to clients

- Act as a client liaison presenting work to clients through its various stages

- Supervision: Supervise the copy / art process, managing the copywriters/ art directors as well as account managements teams to oversee project process, review work and ensure project is meeting the creative brief and running to deadline

- Provide accurate copy and/or visuals as appropriate by conducting brand and/or product research, applying consistent style and message across brand documents, understanding style and reference usage, implementing appropriate regulatory requirements, etc.

- Creativity: Provide creative leadership overseeing copy and/or art that clearly communicates conceptual thinking and is strategically and scientifically aligned with client needs

Requirements:

- Significant healthcare communications agency experience (advertising)

- Minimum 6-10 years’ medical/ healthcare copywriting experience

- Proven track record of creativity and producing top level ad campaigns

- Strong and proven managerial experience and leadership qualities

- Medical and scientific knowledge and a thorough grasp of regulatory requirements

- Significant experience building relationships and partnerships with clients

If you are a head of copy looking for a step up or already in a similar role but looking for an agency where you can truly push clients and creative career-defining work, then this is the call to make.

